Reversionary mixed-use development on offer in Dundrum for €850,000

A highly reversionary mixed-use investment in Dundrum, Dublin 14 has been brought to the market by QRE Real Estate Advisers.
Known locally as the ‘Apollo Buildings’, the property comprises a substantial holding in a pivotal location on the Dundrum Road close to the Dundrum Village Centre and Dundrum Luas stop.
The buildings extend to about 900 square metres and comprise a retail component (occupied by Human Appeal and the Village Vets), first floor offices...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team