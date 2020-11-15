Reversionary mixed-use development on offer in Dundrum for €850,000

A highly reversionary mixed-use investment in Dundrum, Dublin 14 has been brought to the market by QRE Real Estate Advisers.

Known locally as the ‘Apollo Buildings’, the property comprises a substantial holding in a pivotal location on the Dundrum Road close to the Dundrum Village Centre and Dundrum Luas stop.

The buildings extend to about 900 square metres and comprise a retail component (occupied by Human Appeal and the Village Vets), first floor offices...