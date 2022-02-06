Revamped Independent House on offer for €34m

Independent House is to be launched to the investment market with a full Mediahuis (formerly INM) lease re-gear and a guide price of in excess of €34 million.

Knight Frank has relaunched the sale of the HQ city centre office block which is home to Mediahuis Ireland Limited, publishers of the Independent newspaper and affiliate titles, with Supervalu trading from the ground floor.

The sale now presents as an entirely transformed investment prospect, with a...