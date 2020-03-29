Sunday March 29, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Retailers face an uneven return to recovery

The impact of the Covid-19 crisis on retailers will depend largely on how long the virus remains with us, and on the sub-sectors in which they trade

29th March, 2020
With increasing store closures, the effects of social distancing are being felt immediately in all sectors. Picture: RollingNews

There is no getting away from it: global retailers have to prepare to navigate a period of elevated risks to their cashflow and increased operational costs arising from this Covid19-led slump in consumer demand and disruption to supply chains. The drop in international travellers will most acutely affect global gateway cities, luxury markets and super prime retail destinations.

Domestic retail spending may suffer a temporary decline from consumer reluctance or inability to visit destinations...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Goodman firm seeks revisions to plans for city centre office block

New application exposes Ternary Limited to further objections

Killian Woods | 18 hours ago

Kildare Village backs down in spat with council

Operator of the outlet centre had filed appeal with An Bord Pleanála over ‘unit 104’ row, but have since withdrawn it

Killian Woods | 18 hours ago

Mortgage and bank measures provide respite – at a price

If you’re buying or selling a home, or looking to reduce mortgage repayments, be sure to consider the downside of Covid-19 mitigation measures

Donal Buckley | 18 hours ago