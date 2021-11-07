Subscribe Today
Log In

Commercial

Retail properties’ generous yields lure investors back

Online shopping took off during the pandemic, but bricks and mortar centres still offer attractive opportunities

Donal Buckley
7th November, 2021
Retail properties’ generous yields lure investors back
Belgard retail park. Picture: PM Photography

Investors are being attracted back to retail property, despite the consumer rush to online shopping during the pandemic, and are buying retail parks, shopping centres and other retail properties.

Key attractions are the generous yields that are being offered for some of them as prices have fallen more sharply than rents. This was reflected in recent research by Colm Lauder of Goodbody stockbrokers and MSCI which shows that since March 2020 market rents in...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

10 Harcourt Street, Dublin 2: a four storey over basement, mid terraced, mixed use, Georgian building

Dublin city investment and development portfolio worth almost €12m on offer

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill 5 hours ago
Aerial shot of the site at Monread Road, Naas, Co Kildare

Industrial lands in Santry and Naas for sale

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill 5 hours ago
5 Lombard Street, Galway: sold in excess of its €1.2 million guide price

Demand expected to outstrip supply as Galway sees post-Covid surge in sales

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill 5 hours ago
Prime site near Kilcullen town centre: the asking price represents a yield of approximately 10.75 per cent

Kilcullen site offers investment opportunity for €650,000

Commercial Business Post 5 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1