Sunday March 1, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Retail, office and residential property in Skerries

No 25 Strand Street generates €63,300 a year in rental income and the separate residential unit fronting onto South Strand has panoramic sea and island views

1st March, 2020
25 Strand Street in Skerries, north Co Dublin, generates €63,300 a year in rental income

Investors on the hunt for a mixed retail/office and residential opportunity guiding €750,000 with a current yield of about 8.4 per cent in north Co Dublin might be minded to consider 25 Strand Street in Skerries.

The 229.5 square metre property is on the books with REA Grimes in Skerries and comprises a retail/office premises on Strand Street proper and a separate three-bedroom detached house fronting onto the seafront on South Strand at the rear. The...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Sandyford multi-let office blocks guiding at €15m

The prime-location lots are held on long leasehold interests from the local council

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 2 hours ago

How real estate is adjusting to the changing world of work

The corporate workplace is more and more seen as key to improving employee experience

Hannah Dwyer | 2 hours ago

Investment market expects big deals despite uncertainty

Even without a new government in place, assets continue to be launched for sale, and demand remains strong, according to a new report

Donal Buckley | 2 hours ago