Retail, office and residential property in Skerries

Investors on the hunt for a mixed retail/office and residential opportunity guiding €750,000 with a current yield of about 8.4 per cent in north Co Dublin might be minded to consider 25 Strand Street in Skerries.

The 229.5 square metre property is on the books with REA Grimes in Skerries and comprises a retail/office premises on Strand Street proper and a separate three-bedroom detached house fronting onto the seafront on South Strand at the rear. The...