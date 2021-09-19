Residential site in Foxrock comes to market for €4.75m

Residential development sites in the leafy suburb of Foxrock in Dublin 18 are difficult to secure, especially ones with planning permission. Which is why selling agent Knight Frank is expecting keen interest in the 1.6-acre site it has just launched to the market at The Birches, for which it is guiding €4.75 million exclusive.

The site represents a superb residential development opportunity and has extant planning permission (D15A/0839), extended until July 5, 2025 for the construction...