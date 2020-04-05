Residential mews site in Rathgar for €700,000

Knight Frank has recently launched to the market a residential mews site in an attractive location off Rathgar Avenue in Dublin 6, with a guide price of €700,000 exclusive.

The site extends to some 0.0246 of a hectare (about 0.06 of an acre) and benefits from about 13 metres (42 feet) of frontage onto Garville Lane Upper. The site would be ideal for a large single house or a multi-unit scheme (subject to planning permission).

The entire site is zoned...