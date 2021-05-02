Residential development site in D7 to be auctioned

Bagnall Doyle MacMahon has been instructed to offer an infill residential development site on a 0.11-acre site in Dublin 7 to the market. The property will be sold via the Offr auction platform on Wednesday May 19, at 2pm.

The rectangular-shaped site is situated at 61 Royal Canal Bank in Phibsborough, just off the North Circular Road and parallel with Phibsborough Road.

The site has vehicular access from Berkeley Road, and is close to Blessington Street Park/Basin with...