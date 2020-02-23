Residential development opportunity in Blacrock guides for €45m

Knight Frank has brought a residential development opportunity in Blackrock in south Co Dublin to market at a guide price of in excess €45 million.

The substantial site extends to about 10 acres, benefits from extensive frontage of more than 250 metres to Temple Road in Blackrock and is for sale in one or more lots.

Situated less than 500 metres south-east of Blackrock village, the first lot (Lot 1) comprises St Teresa’s House at Gate Lodge...