Sunday May 3, 2020
Reports suggest PRS market is more resilient to effects of pandemic

Will the private rental sector be the least scathed by Covid-19? Demand from its diverse investor pool could aid a quick recovery

3rd May, 2020
Patrizia completed the €93 million purchase of Marlet’s 166 apartments in Mount Argus, Dublin

At a time of increasing pessimism about the effects of Covid-19 on the traditionally more attractive retail and office sectors of the property investment market, residential investment (PRS) appears more appealing.

Demand for housing looks set to increase as a result of the Covid-19 restrictions as more young adults are likely to seek their own accommodation, and those who used to spend on holidays and luxuries may save more in order to get a space...

