Report shows renewed investor focus on green assets

Hooke & MacDonald published its mid-year review of the Dublin residential investment market last week. It was packed with fascinating research, particularly in relation to the private rented sector (PRS), which accounted for 55 per cent of the total spend (which tallied at €1.5 billion) in the first half of 2021.

Of the 19 main transactions, five residential deals were each worth over €100 million in Dublin.

The report highlighted the increasing importance of sustainability in the sector...