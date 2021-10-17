Subscribe Today
Log In

Commercial

Report: labour skills shortage ‘poses challenge to construction industry’

The new report by consultancy firm Linesight also includes details on material inflation costs for Ireland with projections for the year ahead

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
17th October, 2021
Report: labour skills shortage ‘poses challenge to construction industry’
Stephen Ashe: ‘We are seeing a significant increase in construction demand across all sectors, representing a huge shift from our last update in March 2021, as the country finally emerges from Covid-19 restrictions’

The mood was once more cautiously optimistic at specialist construction consultancy firm Linesight’s bi-annual Irish construction trends and insights webinar last week.

The company’s findings were updated and made available following the launch of its report on Linesight’s formidable ‘Knowledge Centre’, a construction industry resource with key data, trends, indices and analyses across multiple sectors.

The latest report showed that material inflation is stabilising, but there are...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Light on the horizon: third-quarter figures have shown a notable recovery under way in the European real estate investment market

Nordics, Britain and Spain lead way in investment market upturn

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill 6 hours ago
CGI of 60 Dawson Street and Grafton Place in Dublin city centre

City centre development to embody next-generation spirit of Dublin

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill 6 hours ago
Ryan’s Café Bar at 19 Store Street, directly opposite Store Street Garda Station and adjacent to Busaras bus terminus is guiding in excess of €1.9 million

Ryan’s of Store Street for sale for €1.9m

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill 6 hours ago
The Housing for All initiative begins with €6 billion of funding. Picture: Ezra Bailey

Optimistic but careful budget will help us move toward recovery

Commercial John Moran 6 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1