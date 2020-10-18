Sunday October 18, 2020
Rental sector is glue holding commercial sector together

Investor survey shows a third expect the pandemic to knock at least 10 per cent off the value of real estate assets

18th October, 2020
The largest of the residential investment transactions was the sale of 368 apartments by the Cosgrave Group at Cualanor, Dún Laoghaire for about €200 million

PRS often gets bad press, but private rented sector schemes continue to buck the trend when it comes to investor interest in the current, slightly-quieter, commercial market and advocates argue that without PRS investors – be they Irish or international – many residential schemes wouldn’t be viable to build.

In a survey released last week, financial services group Duff & Phelps predicted that commercial real estate assets will fall by 10 per cent...

