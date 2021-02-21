Rent rises outside Dublin boosted gross yields to double-digit levels in 2020

Rent increases in all markets outside Dublin in 2020 boosted gross yields in the regions to double-digit levels, according to the latest Daft report.

These trends, combined with banks charging customers on deposits over certain limits, are beginning to encourage savers to look at the buy-to-let market.

The Daft survey shows practically all markets outside the capital offer double-digit yields on one-bedroom apartments. The lowest regional yields are 9.3 per cent in Galway city and Co...