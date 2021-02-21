Subscribe Today
Log In

Commercial

Rent rises outside Dublin boosted gross yields to double-digit levels in 2020

Lowest regional yields on one-bedroom apartments are 9.3 per cent in Galway city and Co Waterford, with the highest 12.6 per cent in Co Roscommon

Donal Buckley
21st February, 2021
Rent rises outside Dublin boosted gross yields to double-digit levels in 2020
The latest trends are beginning to encourage savers to look at the buy-to-let market

Rent increases in all markets outside Dublin in 2020 boosted gross yields in the regions to double-digit levels, according to the latest Daft report.

These trends, combined with banks charging customers on deposits over certain limits, are beginning to encourage savers to look at the buy-to-let market.

The Daft survey shows practically all markets outside the capital offer double-digit yields on one-bedroom apartments. The lowest regional yields are 9.3 per cent in Galway city and Co...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Aerial shot of the site at Clancy Quay in Dublin 8

Crèche and convenience store agree leases at Clancy Quay

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill 2 hours ago
4 Walsh‘s Terrace in Woodquay in Galway is guiding €290,000

Galway estate agent holds its first online auction of 2021

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill 2 hours ago
A CGI representation of the proposed development at Marlborough Place in Dublin 1

New boutique aparthotel’s location is steeped in Dublin’s Georgian history

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill 2 hours ago
The proposed Ronan Group development in the Dublin Docklands

Building the nation: Construction projects round-up

Commercial Business Post 2 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1