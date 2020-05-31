Remote-working study highlights employees’ resilience

A new survey by BNP Paribas Real Estate Ireland (BNPPRE) examined the future of workplaces, as 71 per cent of those surveyed said they are concerned about the health implications of shared working environments.

A situation that was relatively rare in Ireland up to ten weeks ago is now so common it has its own acronym, WFH.

Covid-19 distancing protocols mean a lot more of us will be WFH-ing for quite a while yet. But we’re...