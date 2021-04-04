Refurbished Leeson Street offices and mews for rent
Forty One Leeson Street, which includes a four-storey Georgian house with a five-bed mews house at the rear, is available on a long-term lease
QRE Real Estate Advisers has just launched Forty One Leeson Street Lower, Dublin 2 to the office market to let on behalf of developer Oakmount.
The handsome four-storey over lower ground level two-bay period building extends to about 427 square metres and combines traditional Georgian style with the latest in office accommodation.
The building has been masterfully restored by skilled craftsmen such as Sheridan Conservation and the Old Mould Company. Externally, brickwork was rebuilt, cleaned and pointed...
