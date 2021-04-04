Subscribe Today
Log In

Commercial

Refurbished Leeson Street offices and mews for rent

Forty One Leeson Street, which includes a four-storey Georgian house with a five-bed mews house at the rear, is available on a long-term lease

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
4th April, 2021
Refurbished Leeson Street offices and mews for rent
Forty One Lesson Street is a four-storey over lower ground level two-bay period building of 427 square metres

QRE Real Estate Advisers has just launched Forty One Leeson Street Lower, Dublin 2 to the office market to let on behalf of developer Oakmount.

The handsome four-storey over lower ground level two-bay period building extends to about 427 square metres and combines traditional Georgian style with the latest in office accommodation.

The building has been masterfully restored by skilled craftsmen such as Sheridan Conservation and the Old Mould Company. Externally, brickwork was rebuilt, cleaned and pointed...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Michael O’Sullivan Greene, the new chairman of the Construction Industry Federation‘s Cork branch

CIF appoints new chairman to Cork branch

Commercial Business Post 5 hours ago
High Park on Grace Park Road in Drumcondra, Dublin 9: the €22 million apartment development has planning permission for 101 apartments in three blocks

Construction Information Services round-up

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill 5 hours ago
The new warehouse units at Harbour Gate Business Park development and designed by Edge Architecture, will provide units ranging in size from 1,600 to 11,740 square metres

Industrial units for sale on new development at Little Island

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill 5 hours ago
London’s skyline with the famous Walkie Talkie building, the Gherkin and the Cheesegrater at sundown along the river Thames

Residents address the looming issue of high-rise developments

Commercial Donal Buckley 5 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1