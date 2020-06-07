Sunday June 7, 2020
Real Estate Alliance opens four new offices

The group adds premises in Dublin, Galway and Limerick despite the pandemic

7th June, 2020
Winston Halnon, of REA Halnon McKenna, is marking 15 years in the property business

Bucking the oppressive effect that the pandemic is having on businesses nationwide, the Real Estate Alliance (REA) property group decided to open four new offices around the country to add to its expanding nationwide stable of branches.

Last week, the group unveiled two new offices in Donnybrook in Dublin 4 and in Galway city for REA Halnon McKenna, and another two in Limerick city and in Newcastle West for REA Dooley.

Real Estate Alliance has 55...

