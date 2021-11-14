Ready-to-go site in Ashbourne guiding €1.65m
The 0.7-hectare site near the centre of the commuter town has planning for 18 new homes
Hooke & MacDonald is handling the sale of an ideally located, ready-to-go site on Castle Street in Ashbourne in Co Meath, which is coming to the market with full planning permission for 18 new homes.
The agent is guiding in excess of €1.65 million for the lands, which equates to €91,500 per house site.
The property is situated on the south side of Castle Street and about 250 metres southwest of Ashbourne town centre. It is...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Investment opportunity at office development in Tallaght
Blocks A and B of Cookstown Court are a pair of four-storey over double-basement, semi-detached office buildings, guiding at €5 million
Sale of popular health food store presents golden opportunity for foodies
In a Nutshell, the New Ross shop and deli owned by retiring couple Philip and Patsy Rogers, is on the market guiding €525,000
Trio of appointments at Colliers Ireland
Kate Ryan, Catherine Loughnane and Caitriona Kirrane have all taken senior positions at the real estate advisory firm
Limerick site makes €780,000 over AMV at BidX1 auction
Development site in Castleconnell was one of several lots across the country to sell for well over the guide price