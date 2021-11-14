Ready-to-go site in Ashbourne guiding €1.65m

Hooke & MacDonald is handling the sale of an ideally located, ready-to-go site on Castle Street in Ashbourne in Co Meath, which is coming to the market with full planning permission for 18 new homes.

The agent is guiding in excess of €1.65 million for the lands, which equates to €91,500 per house site.

The property is situated on the south side of Castle Street and about 250 metres southwest of Ashbourne town centre. It is...