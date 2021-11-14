Subscribe Today
Commercial

Ready-to-go site in Ashbourne guiding €1.65m

The 0.7-hectare site near the centre of the commuter town has planning for 18 new homes

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
14th November, 2021
Ready-to-go site in Ashbourne guiding €1.65m
The site on Castle Street in Ashbourne is well-positioned for commuters using the M2 motorway to Dublin. Picture: Tom Coakley

Hooke & MacDonald is handling the sale of an ideally located, ready-to-go site on Castle Street in Ashbourne in Co Meath, which is coming to the market with full planning permission for 18 new homes.

The agent is guiding in excess of €1.65 million for the lands, which equates to €91,500 per house site.

The property is situated on the south side of Castle Street and about 250 metres southwest of Ashbourne town centre. It is...

