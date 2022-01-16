Subscribe Today
Ready-to-go site for six homes in Citywest for €450k

Development land at the entrance to the Silken Park estate is within walking distance of shops, schools and restaurants as well as transport links to Dublin city centre

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
16th January, 2022
The site on on the corner of Kingswood Road and Silken Park Road, for which Lisney is guiding €450,000. Picture: Barrow Coakley

Developers looking for a tidy residential building opportunity at the gateway to Dublin might consider a prime site with full planning permission for six homes in Citywest.

Lisney had been instructed by Davy Hickey Properties to offer the site for sale with planning permission for six semi-detached, architecturally designed residential dwellings on the corner of Kingswood Road and Silken Park Road at the entrance to the Silken Park residential development. The agent is seeking offers...

