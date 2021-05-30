Ready-to-go landbank in Citywest on market for €12m

With many parties in the market for residential development opportunities, commercial agents at JLL Ireland expect strong interest in the firm’s latest development land offering in Citywest in Dublin.

The site in question holds planning permission for 59 houses, 39 duplex and apartments on 2.61 hectares (6.46 acres).

The ready-to-go opportunity is augmented by a further 0.5 hectare (1.23 acres) with potential for 17 houses, and an additional 3.565 hectares (8.81 acres) of zoned land to the east of the existing planning.