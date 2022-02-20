Ready-to-go industrial facilities in Dundalk for €11.25m

Investors and developers looking for an east coast industrial asset may be swayed by two substantial, detached and vacant industrial facilities which include grade A office fit-outs in Finnabair Business Park in Dundalk, Co Louth. The two buildings have been brought to market by Horseware Ireland through selling agent CBRE.

Building One extends to 7,378 square metres on a site of 5.68 acres and is guiding €4.75 million. The larger Building Two spans some 11,115...