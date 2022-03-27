Rathmines build-to-let opportunity for €3m

Developers on the prowl for a residential project with build-to-let potential in south Dublin might be keen on an apartment scheme that has just come to market in Dublin 6.

Knight Frank has launched a prime residential development opportunity with full planning permission for 26 apartments at a guide price in excess of €3 million exclusive at 189-190 Rathgar Road in Rathmines.

The subject property extends to approximately 0.32 acres (about 0.13 hectares) and currently comprises two...