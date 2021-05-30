Rathcoole site guiding at €350k in upcoming auction
The property, which has full planning permission for six houses, will go under the hammer on June 17
Coonan Property, with branches in Maynooth, Celbridge and Naas, Co Kildare, has launched a 0.45-acre site with full planning permission granted for six houses, just off the main street in Rathcoole in south-west Dublin.
The property is for sale by auction on Thursday, June 17 at 3pm and has a guide of €350,000.
The site is located to the rear of No 6 Kilteel Road, Rathcoole and is adjacent to the recently developed Croftwell housing development....
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Prime corner site in Dublin 2 for €5.5m
The site has potential for multiple uses including student accommodation, residential, office or retail developments
Ready-to-go landbank in Citywest on market for €12m
Site includes area with planning for 59 houses and 39 duplex and apartments, as well as extra lands with potential to build further
D4 redbrick a perfect fit for professional practice
No 54 Pembroke Road is currently in offices and for sale with vacant possession guiding €1.25 million
BidX1 shortlisted for European award
The Dublin-based firm is the only Irish company to have been nominated at this year’s European PropTech Awards