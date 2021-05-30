Subscribe Today
Rathcoole site guiding at €350k in upcoming auction

The property, which has full planning permission for six houses, will go under the hammer on June 17

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
30th May, 2021
The 0,45-acre site just off the main street at Rathcoole

Coonan Property, with branches in Maynooth, Celbridge and Naas, Co Kildare, has launched a 0.45-acre site with full planning permission granted for six houses, just off the main street in Rathcoole in south-west Dublin.

The property is for sale by auction on Thursday, June 17 at 3pm and has a guide of €350,000.

The site is located to the rear of No 6 Kilteel Road, Rathcoole and is adjacent to the recently developed Croftwell housing development....

