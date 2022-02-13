Rathcoole logistics facility offers size and sustainability

Joint agents CBRE and Savills have brought Building Two at the Greenogue Logistics Park in Rathcoole in Co Dublin to the market following the successful letting of Building One, which extends to a total gross external area (GEA) of 15,558 square metres.

Building Two is Ireland’s largest speculatively developed logistics facility, extending to an impressive 26,674 square metres.

The agents, acting on behalf of Palm Logistics, an affiliate of Palm Capital, are offering the facility...