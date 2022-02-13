Subscribe Today
Rathcoole logistics facility offers size and sustainability

Building Two at the Greenogue Logistics Park is Ireland’s largest speculatively developed logistics facility and boasts Leed Silver green building accreditation

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
13th February, 2022
Building Two at the Greenogue Logistics Park in Rathcoole, Co Dublin, which is being offered on a ten-year lease at a cost of €113 per square metre

Joint agents CBRE and Savills have brought Building Two at the Greenogue Logistics Park in Rathcoole in Co Dublin to the market following the successful letting of Building One, which extends to a total gross external area (GEA) of 15,558 square metres.

Building Two is Ireland’s largest speculatively developed logistics facility, extending to an impressive 26,674 square metres.

The agents, acting on behalf of Palm Logistics, an affiliate of Palm Capital, are offering the facility...

