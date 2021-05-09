Rare vacancy opens up in Naas Enterprise Park

Industrial property specialist Harvey and O’Neill & Co Chartered Surveyors and Auctioneers have been appointed as joint letting agents of Unit L2 Naas Enterprise Park by its owners, Yew Grove Reit.

The facility comprises a detached light industrial/warehouse unit with ancillary two-storey offices and a gated and fenced loading yard to the rear.

Naas Enterprise Park is the largest industrial and warehousing development in the Naas area and is home to occupiers...