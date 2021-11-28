Rare hotel site in Dublin 8 is guiding €7 million
Usher’s Quay hotel site overlooking the Liffey has planning permission for a 100-bedroom hotel with restaurant and bar facilities
CBRE has brought the Usher’s Quay hotel site in Dublin 8 to market for sale with a guide price of €7 million.
The sale offers a tremendous opportunity to develop the site, as it has planning permission for a 100-bedroom hotel with restaurant and bar facilities extending to some 150 square metres.
The site enjoys a high-profile location overlooking the river Liffey and is in a location with very few hotel options but undergoing considerable...
