Rare hotel site in Dublin 8 is guiding €7 million

CBRE has brought the Usher’s Quay hotel site in Dublin 8 to market for sale with a guide price of €7 million.

The sale offers a tremendous opportunity to develop the site, as it has planning permission for a 100-bedroom hotel with restaurant and bar facilities extending to some 150 square metres.

The site enjoys a high-profile location overlooking the river Liffey and is in a location with very few hotel options but undergoing considerable...