Rare Dublin warehousing investment up for grabs

Industrial property specialist Harvey has been instructed as the sole agent to offer Unit J Aerodrome Business Park for sale.
This is a rare opportunity to acquire a HQ showroom, office and warehouse facility, on a self-contained and gated site, in an established and actively managed park.
The detached building extends to 1,801 square metres on 1.09 acres. The building is well configured, with a generous floodlit yard to the side, separate entrances for cars...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team