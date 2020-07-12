Rare Dublin warehousing investment up for grabs

Industrial property specialist Harvey has been instructed as the sole agent to offer Unit J Aerodrome Business Park for sale.

This is a rare opportunity to acquire a HQ showroom, office and warehouse facility, on a self-contained and gated site, in an established and actively managed park.

The detached building extends to 1,801 square metres on 1.09 acres. The building is well configured, with a generous floodlit yard to the side, separate entrances for cars...