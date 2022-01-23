Rare chance to buy hotel in Kilkenny’s medieval heart
The Kilkenny Inn on Vicar Street, which has full planning permission for a 66-bedroom extension, is on the market for €4.8 million
Joint agents Cushman & Wakefield and JLL have been appointed to sell the Kilkenny Inn on Vicar Street in Kilkenny, for which they are seeking at least €4.8 million.
This profitable three-star hotel comprises 30 well-appointed guest bedrooms and has recently been granted planning permission for a 66-bedroom extension, which will have access to the newly opened St Francis Bridge leading directly to the city centre.
The hotel is situated next to the landmark St Canice’s...
