Rabobank leases three floors for Dublin office

Rabobank, headquartered in Utrecht in the Netherlands, has leased three floors at 76 Sir John Rogerson’s Quay for its Dublin office.

The recently completed building was developed by TIO, one of the most active developers of offices and residential in Dublin’s Docklands.

Rabobank has leased the sixth, seventh and eighth floors of the building totalling 2,183 square metres and will now begin fitting out the space to suit its requirements.