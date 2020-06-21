Quintan Ireland appoints head of construction

Quintain Ireland, the Irish subsidiary of London developer Quintain, has appointed Norman Higgins as its new head of construction for Ireland.

Higgins joins the developer from his previous role running Sisk Living, the housing division of Irish building contractor John Sisk & Son. He brings more than 25 years of construction delivery experience in the residential sector to Quintain.

A fellow of the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland (SCSI), the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors, and...