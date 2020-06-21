Sunday June 21, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Quintan Ireland appoints head of construction

Norman Higgins, who has more than 25 years of experience in the sector, joins from Sisk Living

21st June, 2020
Quintain Ireland joint managing partners Eddie Byrne and Michael Hynes with new head of construction, Norman Higgins (right). Picture: Conor McCabe Photography.

Quintain Ireland, the Irish subsidiary of London developer Quintain, has appointed Norman Higgins as its new head of construction for Ireland.

Higgins joins the developer from his previous role running Sisk Living, the housing division of Irish building contractor John Sisk & Son. He brings more than 25 years of construction delivery experience in the residential sector to Quintain.

A fellow of the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland (SCSI), the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors, and...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Making It Work: Ziggytec aims to save energy in more ways than one

Start-up uses IoT technology to provide commercial property owners with live data on energy usage as it streamlines meter readings

Elaine O'Regan | 5 hours ago

Kerry wedding venue achieves €2.1m guide price

Ballintaggart House sits on 19.77 acres and has attractive views of Dingle Bay

Donal Buckley | 5 hours ago

Marks & Spencer ‘concerned’ over Jervis development plans

The retail giant claims the Dublin shopping centre’s plan to develop a car park into apartments will affect its own plan for residential development nearby

Killian Woods | 5 hours ago