QRE appoints new investment surveyor

Harry Byrne, previously of Mason Owen & Lyons, will be specialising in the €1m-€5m sector of the investment market

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
8th May, 2022
Harry Byrne: appointed as a surveyor by QRE Real Estate Advisors

QRE Real Estate Advisors has appointed Harry Byrne as a surveyor within its investment and agency team. Byrne attended Blackrock College, before graduating from DIT in 2019 with a degree in property economics.

Previously, he worked in the agency division of Mason Owen & Lyons for just under three years, where he oversaw office leasing, retail leasing, investment sales, industrial leasing and sales, and tenant representation.

Initially, Byrne will be specialising in the €1 million to...

