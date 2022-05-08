QRE appoints new investment surveyor

QRE Real Estate Advisors has appointed Harry Byrne as a surveyor within its investment and agency team. Byrne attended Blackrock College, before graduating from DIT in 2019 with a degree in property economics.

Previously, he worked in the agency division of Mason Owen & Lyons for just under three years, where he oversaw office leasing, retail leasing, investment sales, industrial leasing and sales, and tenant representation.

Initially, Byrne will be specialising in the €1 million to...