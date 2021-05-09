QRE appoints five new surveyors

QRE has announced the appointment of five new chartered surveyors to its team nationally.

Jonathan Hillyer, David O’Malley and Stephen Mellon have joined the Agency and Investment Team and David Clancy and Laura Turley have joined the Valuations division.

Commenting on the appointments, managing director Conor Whelan said: “We are delighted to make this positive announcement in what has been a difficult 12 months for the commercial property market.