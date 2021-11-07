Subscribe Today
Commercial

Q3 2021 witnesses strongest office take-up in years

New supply, the return of international occupiers and growth in office-based employment are helping to drive recovery in the office market

Dr John McCartney
7th November, 2021
If you build it, they will come: occupiers and investors have become very active again. Picture: Getty

BNPPRE Ireland’s Q3 2021 office market report will launch tomorrow and it includes a series of notable trends in the office market, such as increased deal sizes, the strongest office take-up in years and a record growth in office-based employment.

Occupiers took 43,151 square metres of Dublin office space in Q3 this year, representing a 162 per cent uplift on the previous quarter.

Given sluggish activity in the first half of the year, this is not...

