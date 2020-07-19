Sunday July 19, 2020
Q2 Dublin office take-up is weakest on record

In a turbulent quarter marred by the Covid-19 crisis, take-up consisted of just 6,970 square metres across 13 lettings

19th July, 2020
Joshua House on Dawson Street in Dublin 2. Some 390 square metres of office space on the second floor was let by BNP PRE to Dentons, the world’s largest law firm.

Unsurprisingly, Q2 2020 was the weakest quarter on record for the Dublin office market, with take-up reaching just 6,970 square metres across 13 lettings.

While offices remained the most popular asset class in investment tallies for the quarter, with around €260 million invested across six deals, take-up of office space saw a significant decline.

“The impact of the Covid-19 crisis during Q2 has been experienced in office markets across the world as lockdown and market uncertainty meant many...

