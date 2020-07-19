Q2 Dublin office take-up is weakest on record

Unsurprisingly, Q2 2020 was the weakest quarter on record for the Dublin office market, with take-up reaching just 6,970 square metres across 13 lettings.

While offices remained the most popular asset class in investment tallies for the quarter, with around €260 million invested across six deals, take-up of office space saw a significant decline.

“The impact of the Covid-19 crisis during Q2 has been experienced in office markets across the world as lockdown and market uncertainty meant many...