PwC to locate 3,000 employees at new building in Belfast’s Merchant Square

Belfast’s newest commercial property development, Merchant Square, was handed over to PwC at the end of June, and developer Oakland Holdings has signed off on a major refinancing of the building.
Construction started on Merchant Square in 2018, and the ten-floor building, which provides 21,368 square metres of Grade A office space, was funded through a combination of Oakland Holding’s own investment, and loans from Fairfield Real Estate and the Northern Ireland Investment...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team