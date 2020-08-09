Sunday August 9, 2020
PwC to locate 3,000 employees at new building in Belfast’s Merchant Square

The Oakland Holding development, which was part-funded by the Northern Ireland Investment Fund, is a significant move in attracting business to Belfast

9th August, 2020
A new development for Pwc at Merchant Square, Belfast

Belfast’s newest commercial property development, Merchant Square, was handed over to PwC at the end of June, and developer Oakland Holdings has signed off on a major refinancing of the building.

Construction started on Merchant Square in 2018, and the ten-floor building, which provides 21,368 square metres of Grade A office space, was funded through a combination of Oakland Holding’s own investment, and loans from Fairfield Real Estate and the Northern Ireland Investment...

