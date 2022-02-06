Subscribe Today
Pub sales set to rebound after end of restrictions

The Dublin hospitality market had €70 million worth of deals last year, and estate agents expect the healthy trend to continue

Donal Buckley
6th February, 2022
Pub sales set to rebound after end of restrictions
The Brazen Head: early last year Attestor Capital bought Dublin’s oldest pub for around €16 million

With the removal of pandemic restrictions on the hospitality sector, estate agents are expecting a bounce in sales activity in the Dublin pubs market this year.

Their optimism is underpinned by an estimate that as many as 12 pubs were sale agreed at the end of last year. John Ryan of Bagnall Doyle MacMahon reckons that the sale of these and others on the market could bring early 2022 sales up to €46 million.

That figure would...

