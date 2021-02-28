Subscribe Today
Log In

Commercial

PRS remains a reliable investment option despite pandemic

Seen as a secure and stable investment, the private rental sector has been the most sought-after asset class in 2020

Ross Harris
28th February, 2021
PRS remains a reliable investment option despite pandemic
Despite the challenging economic landscape, prime yields for PRS were remarkably resilient at 3.75 per cent

Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, the scale of the impact on the private rental sector (PRS) market has fluctuated in line with the path of the virus.

Investment for the year overall was robust, reaching an impressive €1.2 billion in 2020. Activity understandably slowed in the opening half of the year in response to the containment measures, but rebounded sharply in the third and fourth quarters, displaying remarkable resilience.

The final quarter of 2020...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Lionel Alexander has been appointed to the board of directors at Fine Grain Property, an Irish-owned international commercial real estate investor and operator

Fine Grain Property brings seasoned expert to board

Commercial Business Post 2 hours ago
Christian Judd has joined CBRE as a director in its Capital Advisors team

CBRE Ireland appoints corporate finance guru

Commercial Business Post 2 hours ago
The Old Storehouse in Temple Bar in Dublin was sold for €16 million

Transaction volumes remain steady for licensed premises

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill 2 hours ago
Dublin was ranked number one for data centres in terms of the safety of its location due to the minimal risk from earthquakes, tornadoes or flooding

Dublin faces increased competition as a leading hub for data centres

Commercial Donal Buckley 2 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1