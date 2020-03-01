Sunday March 1, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Proptech could be a game-changer for commercial deals

Blockchain and Big Data are already being used to enhance efficiency in major property transactions, and they could have a much bigger impact in the future

1st March, 2020
Technology in the property sector appears to be playing an increasingly important part in trading and leasing

While real estate is arguably the largest asset type in the world, there has traditionally been a lack of technology-based innovation. This is more keenly felt when a transaction enters the legal phase. Frustrations arise due to perceived inefficiencies which lead to increased time and cost as well as reduced transaction certainty. Is there any potential for this to improve?

Traditional vs new approaches

Traditionally, the typical commercial property investor in Ireland could...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Sandyford multi-let office blocks guiding at €15m

The prime-location lots are held on long leasehold interests from the local council

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 2 hours ago

How real estate is adjusting to the changing world of work

The corporate workplace is more and more seen as key to improving employee experience

Hannah Dwyer | 2 hours ago

Investment market expects big deals despite uncertainty

Even without a new government in place, assets continue to be launched for sale, and demand remains strong, according to a new report

Donal Buckley | 2 hours ago