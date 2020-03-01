Proptech could be a game-changer for commercial deals

While real estate is arguably the largest asset type in the world, there has traditionally been a lack of technology-based innovation. This is more keenly felt when a transaction enters the legal phase. Frustrations arise due to perceived inefficiencies which lead to increased time and cost as well as reduced transaction certainty. Is there any potential for this to improve?
Traditional vs new approaches
Traditionally, the typical commercial property investor in Ireland could...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team