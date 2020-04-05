Sunday April 5, 2020
Property Partners opens new office in Gorey

Move brings to 27 the number of offices in the company’s nationwide network

5th April, 2020
Property Partners has added to its network; David Swaine and Paul O’Brien at their newly-opened branch in Gorey, Co Wexford

Property Partners has added to its growing network with the opening of a new branch in Gorey. This office brings to 27 the number of franchisees under the group’s nationwide network.

Property Partners O’Brien Swaine, which already operates two Property Partner franchises in Clondalkin and Dundrum since 2008, has taken over an existing estate agent in Gorey.

Commenting on the new branch opening, John Buggy, Property Partners’ chairman, said: “Property Partners O’Brien Swaine...

