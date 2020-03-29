Property is in a strong position to withstand the coming storm

Markets don’t like uncertainty and the real estate sector is unlikely to escape the impact that the outbreak of Covid-19 is having on the global economy, according to Kenneth Rouse, managing director and head of capital markets at BNP Paribas Real Estate Ireland (BNPPRE).

Launching two new BNPPRE reports on the European and Dublin office markets last week, Rouse said the pandemic affecting workforces, production, travel and gatherings, and causing supply chain disruption,...