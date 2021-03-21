Property industry veteran Noble joins TWM as director
The chartered surveyor, formerly of Aramark, has more than three decades of experience in the commercial property market
TWM has announced that Ken Noble will join the business as a director and head of professional services. Noble is a well-known and highly-regarded chartered surveyor and registered valuer, with more than 30 years of experience in the Irish commercial property market.
He joins TWM, the commercial property advisors, from Aramark where he was a director and headed up the Business Space team. Prior to that, he ran Noble Property for seven years and was a...
