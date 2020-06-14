Sunday June 14, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Property for sale near Maynooth has potential for farm or equestrian use

Three-bedroom bungalow near Maynooth has private setting with substantial lands

14th June, 2020
Coonan Property is handling the sale of this three-bedroom bungalow and about 31 acres of land at Laragh in Maynooth, Co Kildare.

Coonan Property, which has branches in Maynooth, Celbridge and Naas in Co Kildare, has brought a residential holding with substantial potential close to Maynooth town to the market.

The property is for sale by public auction on Wednesday, July 1 in the Glenroyal Hotel in Maynooth, Co Kildare at 3pm and has an advised minimum value of €550,000.

It consists of a well-maintained three-bedroom bungalow in a lovely private setting in the townland of Laragh.

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Youbid hopes to consolidate initial success with latest auction

The online platform sold €1.23m worth of properties at its inaugural event last month

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 5 hours ago

Picking up from the pandemic

TWM has managed to get a number of property deals over the line in spite of the lockdown

Donal Buckley | 5 hours ago

Goodman group pulls proposal to demolish Georgian buildings

Ternary, the beef baron’s property firm, had appealed to An Bord Pleanála after permission to knock down the Kildare Street structure was refused

Killian Woods | 2 days ago