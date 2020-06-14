Property for sale near Maynooth has potential for farm or equestrian use

Coonan Property, which has branches in Maynooth, Celbridge and Naas in Co Kildare, has brought a residential holding with substantial potential close to Maynooth town to the market.

The property is for sale by public auction on Wednesday, July 1 in the Glenroyal Hotel in Maynooth, Co Kildare at 3pm and has an advised minimum value of €550,000.

It consists of a well-maintained three-bedroom bungalow in a lovely private setting in the townland of Laragh.