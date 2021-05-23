Prop-tech comes into its own to speed up mortgage decisions
The property data and analytics index iPPi and OnlineApplication.io will process a mortgage application in seven minutes, saving borrowers time and money
If the past year has taught the real estate industry anything, it has been the value of investing in property technology, or prop-tech for short.
The buzz phrase was coined a few years ago by start-ups keen to capitalise on digitalising a sector dogged by slow moving, traditional, paper-based methodology. Many were racing to get ahead in transforming areas such as conveyancing, 3D modelling, smart home technology, data mining, digital signature capabilities and anonymised bidding...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Development site with mixed-use potential on sale in Cork
The site in Douglas comes with a guide price of €1.8 million and is zoned for a variety of town centre-type uses including offices, retail and some residential
Two-storey building on Dublin’s northside comes to market
85-87 Swords Road is located in a bustling area and has a guide price of €900,000
Out of the frying pan and into the fire for commercial tenants?
As the economy reopens, businesses’ obligations on their rent arrears will require a comprehensive reassessment