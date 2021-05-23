Prop-tech comes into its own to speed up mortgage decisions

If the past year has taught the real estate industry anything, it has been the value of investing in property technology, or prop-tech for short.

The buzz phrase was coined a few years ago by start-ups keen to capitalise on digitalising a sector dogged by slow moving, traditional, paper-based methodology. Many were racing to get ahead in transforming areas such as conveyancing, 3D modelling, smart home technology, data mining, digital signature capabilities and anonymised bidding...