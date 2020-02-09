Private rented sector transactions account for 44% of property investment

From green shoots in the Irish market a few short years ago, multi-family or private rented sector (PRS) transactions now dominate the Irish property investment market and accounted for 44 per cent of transactions in Dublin last year.
That’s according to a new report by agent Hooke & MacDonald which, when it analysed sectoral challenges, predicted that current yields of some 3.7 to 5 per cent (net) were unlikely to compress further as they were constrained...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team