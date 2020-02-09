Private rented sector transactions account for 44% of property investment

From green shoots in the Irish market a few short years ago, multi-family or private rented sector (PRS) transactions now dominate the Irish property investment market and accounted for 44 per cent of transactions in Dublin last year.

That’s according to a new report by agent Hooke & MacDonald which, when it analysed sectoral challenges, predicted that current yields of some 3.7 to 5 per cent (net) were unlikely to compress further as they were constrained...