February 9, 2020
Private rented sector transactions account for 44% of property investment

A new Hooke & MacDonald report finds increase in planning approvals has not led to same increase in commencement of developments

9th February, 2020
2019 included the sale of 214 apartments at the Fairway, Cualanor in Dun Laoghaire

From green shoots in the Irish market a few short years ago, multi-family or private rented sector (PRS) transactions now dominate the Irish property investment market and accounted for 44 per cent of transactions in Dublin last year.

That’s according to a new report by agent Hooke & MacDonald which, when it analysed sectoral challenges, predicted that current yields of some 3.7 to 5 per cent (net) were unlikely to compress further as they were constrained...

