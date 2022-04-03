Prime St Stephen’s Green investment for €50m

St Stephen’s Green House, one of the capital’s most well-known office buildings, is being offered for sale by joint agents, Savills and Knight Frank for in excess of €50 million.

The building, the tallest block fronting onto St Stephen’s Green, dominates the corner of Leeson Street Lower and Earlsfort Terrace in Dublin 2.

Originally built in the mid 1960s as a headquarters for the Sugar Company, St Stephen’s Green House...