Prime south Dublin development site on market for €8.95m

A prime south Dublin development site was launched to the market last week at Glenamuck Road in Kilternan, Dublin 18 with full planning permission for 197 new homes.

Hooke & MacDonald is handling the sale of the development site on behalf of receivers Duff & Phelps and Nama.

The lands at Glenamuck Road are situated close to The Park Carrickmines retail and office complex, and are about 1.7km south of Junction 15 (Carrickmines/Foxrock) of the M50 and...