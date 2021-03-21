Prime south Dublin development site on market for €8.95m
The land at Glenamuck Road in Kilternan has planning permission for 197 new homes
A prime south Dublin development site was launched to the market last week at Glenamuck Road in Kilternan, Dublin 18 with full planning permission for 197 new homes.
Hooke & MacDonald is handling the sale of the development site on behalf of receivers Duff & Phelps and Nama.
The lands at Glenamuck Road are situated close to The Park Carrickmines retail and office complex, and are about 1.7km south of Junction 15 (Carrickmines/Foxrock) of the M50 and...
