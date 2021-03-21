Subscribe Today
Commercial

Prime south Dublin development site on market for €8.95m

The land at Glenamuck Road in Kilternan has planning permission for 197 new homes

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
21st March, 2021
Hooke & MacDonald is guiding in excess of €8.95 million for the lands, which equates to €85,000 per house site, €40,000 per duplex site and €25,000 per apartment site

A prime south Dublin development site was launched to the market last week at Glenamuck Road in Kilternan, Dublin 18 with full planning permission for 197 new homes.

Hooke & MacDonald is handling the sale of the development site on behalf of receivers Duff & Phelps and Nama.

The lands at Glenamuck Road are situated close to The Park Carrickmines retail and office complex, and are about 1.7km south of Junction 15 (Carrickmines/Foxrock) of the M50 and...

