Prime site with development potential on Model Farm Road

Cork property in central residential area has guide price of €1.3 million

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
6th March, 2022
A site of 13 square metres containing a former care home on Model Farm Road in Cork is for sale for €1.3 million. Picture: Tom Coakley

Lisney’s Cork branch is offering a site with enormous development potential on Model Farm Road to the market for sale by private treaty guiding €1.3 million.

The site, at its eastern/city end is close to Dennehy’s Cross in a prime residential area just 3km west of Cork city centre.

The property comprises a former 20-bedroom care home with a number of day rooms/activity rooms, extensive catering facilities and staff accommodation....

