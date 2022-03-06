Prime residential site in Dalkey has €2.5m price tag

Knight Frank has launched a prime residential development site on the market on Barnhill Road in Dalkey, South Co Dublin at a guide price of €2.5 million exclusive.

The site extends to about 0.37 acres and benefits from a recent grant of permission by An Bord Pleanála for the construction of three detached, five-bedroom houses and the conversion of the existing old schoolhouse/garage building into a two-bedroom townhouse.

Furthermore, two existing town houses...