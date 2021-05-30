Prime residential development opportunity in Kill for €10m

With demand outstripping supply, a major shortfall of new homes expected to complete this year and an annual shortage of homes accruing for the last decade, canny developers on the hunt for land within commuting distance of the capital will be keen to know of a large development site for sale in Co Kildare.

Coonan Property is selling a parcel of land amounting to almost 16 acres, (15.69 acres), at Earls Court in Kill. The...