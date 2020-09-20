Prime office block site on St Stephen’s Green comes to market

A rare opportunity to construct an office block providing up to 4,676 square metres of space on Dublin’s St Stephen’s Green was launched to the market last week.

Grant Thornton has appointed property advisor Savills Ireland to seek offers in excess of €18 million.

Nos 92 and 93 St Stephen’s Green comprise two interconnected period structures, with an arched alleyway providing access to a rear car park. The property is bounded to...