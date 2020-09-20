Sunday September 20, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Prime office block site on St Stephen’s Green comes to market

Savills Ireland is seeking offers of more than €18 million for the 4,676 square metres of space

20th September, 2020
Nos 92 and 93 St Stephen’s Green in Dublin 2: offers in excess of €18 million are sought

A rare opportunity to construct an office block providing up to 4,676 square metres of space on Dublin’s St Stephen’s Green was launched to the market last week.

Grant Thornton has appointed property advisor Savills Ireland to seek offers in excess of €18 million.

Nos 92 and 93 St Stephen’s Green comprise two interconnected period structures, with an arched alleyway providing access to a rear car park. The property is bounded to...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

BidX1 adds two members to Irish management team

Johnny O’Connor becomes head of commercial property while Steven Blanc is named head of residential and business development

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 9 hours ago

New lease for refurbished corner business unit in Dublin 11

Unit 23 North Park Business Park in Finglas extends to just over 600 square metres and has five car parking spaces

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 9 hours ago

Development of 101 apartments pre-sold in south Dublin

Family-owned McGrath group has also generated over €40 million from the sale of apartments in Germany

Donal Buckley | 9 hours ago